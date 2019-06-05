mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kap G Becomes "Carlos Slim" On His Latest Drop

Aron A.
June 04, 2019 20:44
Carlos Slim
Kap G

Kap G is back with a new banger.


It feels like we haven't heard much from Kap G in the past few months but hopefully that's a sign of good things coming. The Atlanta rapper had a breakout year in 2017 which included the release of SupaJefe and a spot on the cover of XXL's Freshmen List issue. Although his profile went down a little bit in recent times, he's still been working. Last September, he blessed fans with his project, no kap which included features from Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign. Now, he comes through with his first single since the release of no kap.

Kap G blessed fans with a new single earlier this week called, "Carlos Slim." The track was produced by 48 who delivers a guitar-laden beat that sounds like it would've been fitting for Gunna if Kap never got ahold of it. 

Peep Kap G's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I get my looks from my Pops
Keep it on me, gotta watch out for opps
Gotta stash it away, gotta watch out for cops

Kap G
