Kap G & Lil Keed Collide On "No Heart"

Kap G's been doing his thing for a minute now, earning him a spot on the XXL Freshman cover in 2017. Though it feels like his hype has died down a bit, he's still making major moves and keeping his foot on the pedal. The Atlanta native has joined forces with another rising figure in his city, Lil Keed for his new single, "No Heart." Bringing the essence of Atlanta trap to the forefront of the sound, they douse their voices in auto-tune for this braggadocious banger.

The single arrived with an accompanying set of visuals that bring the two rappers together for a comedic effort. Posted up at a mansion, Kap G finds himself laying in bed with a lady who apparently has a husband. As Kap G tries to evade her man, they end up getting into a bit of a clash as Lil Keed wreaks havoc in the background.

Quotable Lyrics

You make the wrong move, they gon' wipe your nose

I got them VVs and Rolls is gold

Your bitch gon' ride me like rodeo

My bih from Toronto like OVO

