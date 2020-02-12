Kanye's Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Coming Soon: Official Photos Revealed

For what seems like an eternity now, Kanye West has been teasing us with an Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe. Now, we know the shoe is being called the Yeezy basketball "Quantum" which has an interesting mid-top design, complete with 3M details on the side panels. The same colorway has been shown off for over a year now and for the longest time, we have been asking: when will it come out? Recently, we got our answer as it was revealed that the shoe would be dropped during All-Star weekend.

It still remains unknown what the exact release date is considering All-Star weekend runs from February 15th to 16th. Fortunately, YeezyMafia recently revealed Adidas' official images for the shoe which give us a better look at all of the details. As you can see, the model coming out this weekend features the same colorway we have been seeing for over a year now. It remains to be seen how these are going to perform out on the court and we can't wait to find out.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you would ever consider copping.

Image via Adidas

