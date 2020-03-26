Kanye West is one of the most influential people in music but he is also incredibly influential in the sneakers and streetwear world. Thanks to his partnership with Adidas, Kanye has been able to create his very own Yeezy brand which has dominated the space for years now. The brand has dropped numerous dope silhouettes that continue to receive new colorways. West has been teasing some new silhouettes over the past few months including a croc-like Yeezy Foam Runner.

This shoe is made of algae and has holes all throughout the upper. It is one of the most bizarre shoes we have ever seen but it's Ye so we're not surprised he created these. Thanks to the Instagram account @ryivibes, we now have a look at four colorways of this sneaker. As you can see, there are beige, black, red, and white models to choose from.

For now, a release date has not been determined so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

These are definitely polarizing although they do look kind of comfy.