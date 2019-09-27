There have been a lot of albums that dropped today but one that was missing is Kanye West's Jesus Is King. Although the release date for the project seemingly set for Sept. 27th, news emerged earlier this week that it was pushed back. However, it looks like Kanye still has something up his sleeve, despite the album not dropping.

'Ye is bringing Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience to Detroit's Fox Theatre. This mysterious event arrives shortly after 'Ye hosted a Sunday Service event in the Motor City earlier today. The event starts at 8 pm promptly on Friday night with the doors opening up at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. The event itself is mobile-only with tickets being available at ticketmaster.com.

"This will be a MOBILE-ONLY event with no PDFs, ticket transfers or screenshots permitted," the venue tweeted.

The exclusivity of the project means that no mobile devices will be allowed during the show. Attendees have been ordered to hand over their phones and other devices once entering the venues. Cellphones and smartphones will be placed in a YONDR pouch until the show ends.