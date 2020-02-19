Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been one of the biggest entities in the sneaker world over the last few years and with good reason. West's musical talents have somehow translated to the fashion world and his designs have become a huge hit amongst both hypebeasts and OG's. Some would say the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is his magnum opus as it continues to receive new colorways three and a half years after its initial release. There are already a plethora of new colorways slated for this year and now, a new one is being reported.

According to the Twitter account @pyleaks, the 350 V2 will be dropping in a "Zyon" colorway. In the Twitter post below, the colorway is represented by a black silhouette although it's important to note that this is not what the shoe will look like. For now, it is completely unknown as to what color "Zyon" is exactly.

Kanye has been pretty cryptic when it comes to nicknaming his shoes. At times, the names feel a bit arbitrary as they have nothing to do with the actual color of the shoe. Regardless, this latest name has us intrigued for what's to come.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.