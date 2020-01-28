Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball sneaker is reportedly headed to retailers in the very near future, with some reports suggesting the kicks will make their debut during the NBA's All Star weekend in Chicago next month.

Adidas has not yet revealed official details of the Yeezy Quantum, but rumors suggest the release is scheduled for February 14th. Furthermore, it is believed that the sneakers will be limited to just 5,000 pairs. Considering there has been no official word from Adidas, we'll take that information with a grain of salt.

The triangular-looking kicks appear to feature a combination of mesh and knit material throughout the wavy, reflective upper with a suede toe cap and black detailing on the tongue and heel. The Yeezy Quantum is also grounded by the beloved, cloud-like Boost cushioning, just like almost all of 'Ye's Adidas sneaker collabs.

Check out some additional photos in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Adidas.