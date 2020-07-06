Kanye West's Yeezy brand is among the companies that were revealed to have received a multimillion-dollar federal loan in the midst of the pandemic. U.S. Treasury Department's Small Business Administration unveiled a list of businesses that had received loans as part of the Paycheck Payment Program -- a fund launched to help companies prevent layoffs in the midst of financial strain. Kanye West's Yeezy Brand is revealed to have received anywhere from $2M to $5M that helped save 106 jobs.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The list came to light after pressure from the Democratic Party who demanded transparency. The list, which you can see here, reveals the list of companies that got over $150K in loans. The program was meant to help companies with 500 employees or less cover paycheque for eight weeks.

It's been an overall eventful few days for Kanye West who recently announced a new partnership with Yeezy and Gap. The rapper/producer extraordinaire also kicked off the campaign for his new album God's Country with a new song "Wash Us In The Blood" ft. Travis Scott. The biggest news, however, to come out of the world of Kanye West was his announcement that he'd be running for president this weekend. Like anything Kanye says, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Plus, he's ineligible to run in six states anyways.

