Kanye West has a massive week ahead of him as he is gearing up for the release of his latest album DONDA. There is no guarantee the album actually comes out this week although fans remain cautiously optimistic that he will, indeed, come through. Kanye is also one of the biggest influencers in the sneaker game, and his Yeezy brand has made him a multi-billionaire. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the artist is celebrating Yeezy Day with a plethora of new sneaker restocks.

Yeezy Day began at 7 AM EST this morning and fans were immediately blessed with a new pair of Foam Runners, as well as restocks of classic Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and 700 colorways. For the most part, these colorways were all offerings that fans had been clamoring to have back, and for some lucky consumers, Yeezy Day turned into an event full of glee and new heat.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

Unfortunately, the vast majority of sneakerheads weren't so lucky. With the releases going down on Yeezy Supply and the Adidas website, would-be consumers ran into some massive issues as the websites were simply overrun by fans. It became extremely hard to grab anything, and in the end, bots got the better of the event leaving various fans confused and angered by their Ls.

What happened today is eerily reminiscent of what typically happens during Nike SNKRS drops. These events usually lead to frustration, and when it comes to Ye, fans shouldn't have expected any of these shoes to come easy.

You can check out what people had to say about Yeezy Day, below.