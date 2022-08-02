Every single year, Kanye West comes through with Yeezy Day. This is a special day that is meant to celebrate all of the amazing sneakers that he has brought to the market over the last decade or so. Every single summer, fans flock to the Yeezy Supply website in hopes of copping something that they missed out on when the shoe first came out.

New sneakers are added to the website every hour, and there is a ton of anticipation in terms of which shoes will make their return. As you can see in the graphic below, there are plenty of amazing Yeezys coming out this year, including the Turtle Dove 350 V1, which is considered to be one of the greatest Yeezys of all time. On top of this, there are plenty of AdidasYeezy Boost 700s, 350 V2s, Foam Runners, and 700 V2s to go around.

Unfortunately, sneakerheads are running into some major problems right now. The shoes are being sold on the Confirmed App, as well as Yeezy Supply. As is typically the case with big releases like this, both platforms are currently experiencing server issues, and consumers are not happy about it.

In the tweets below, you can see various complaints about this predicament, and if one thing is for certain, it's that fans remain motivated to cop shoes, even if the powers that be are keeping them from their Yeezy hauls.

Server issues tend to die down after the first couple of hours, although this is still a problem worth keeping an eye on. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news surrounding this developing story.