While the artist formerly known as Kanye West has gallivanted around Europe and the United States, popping up at a Swedish McDonald's and a boxing match in Atlanta, all while wearing Balenciaga x Crocs boots and a series of creepy masks, his sneaker and apparel brand, Yeezy, has come under fire.

In recent report by Complex, it was revealed that Ye's Yeezy brand was hit with a lawsuit in California for "failing to ship items within within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices," as well as other, unspecified allegations.

The lawsuit, "filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, October 22 by the State of California via L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón," also lists district attorneys from Alameda, Napa and Sonoma counties.

It is alleged that Yeezy violated sections of California's state business code which stipulate products purchased online must be shipped within 30 days. And if, for whatever reason, those products are unable to be shipped within 30 days, the seller must notify buyers of any delays, refund the buyer, or resolve the issue in another way. The lawsuit against Yeezy alleges that the brand, "made untrue or misleading statement regarding its ability to ship products within a certain timeframe, particularly where customers paid an additional charge for expedited shipping."

The district attorneys listed on the suit are requesting that Yeezy be fined $2,500 per shipping violation, and "restitution on behalf of affected customers."

How Ye reacts to this lawsuit is yet to be seen. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has yet to make comment on the situation, but if and when he does, keep it locked to HNHH for any further updates.

