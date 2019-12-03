It seems like it's been forever now but over the last couple of years, Kanye West has been teasing a basketball shoe. Multiple images of this shoe have been released and it seems as though the release is, in fact, confirmed. The actual release date has yet to be confirmed although fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if it will finally come.

In a new Instagram post from sneaker account @yeezyseason2, it appears as though the Yeezy Quantum basketball shoe will be here sooner than anticipated. The post states the shoe will be out in February of 2020 which only a couple of months away. This report also features an image of the shoe which is consistent with all of the teasers we have seen in the past.

For now, this report can only be considered a rumor since nothing has been confirmed from West or Adidas. Either way, this news should give Yeezy enthusiasts a bit of hope moving forward as it seems like a Yeezy Quantum release is becoming more of a reality. Sneakerheads have been begging for a Yeezy basketball shoe and this would be the answer to that desire.

Would you cop yourself some Yeezys for the court or are these just not for you? Let us know in the comments below.