Kanye West turned his fashion aspirations into a multi-billion dollar empire that continues to grow. However, that doesn't happen without its fair share of litigation. It turns out, Yeezy is now at odds with Wal-Mart over a 2020 trademark application with a logo that the retail company says is eerily similar to their own, per The Fashion Law.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wal-Mart filed a notice of opposition to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office arguing against Kanye's logo. They described the design as "eight dotted lines, each comprising three totally shaded circles, with a total of 24 circles, arranged at equal angles as rays from a sun." Kanye's Yeezy brand reportedly wanted to use the design for clothing, music, hotels, and "non-metal modular homes."

Walmart argued that they "will be damaged by registration of [Yeezy LLC’s] mark" since they've used the design since 2007. They said that Walmart's logo "has become well known and famous as a distinctive indicator of the origin of [its] goods and services and a symbol of [its] goodwill." Meanwhile, they've also used their logo to brand similar services as Yeezy's plans including clothes, music, and retail services. However, they are not creating "non-metal modular homes" like 'Ye.

In related news, the rapper's original Air Yeezy 1 that he wore at the Grammys sold to the tune of $1.8 million.

[Via]