There is nothing conventional about the current Kanye West album rollout we're experiencing. For the last year, we've been expecting the living legend to release a number of musical projects, including Yandhi and Jesus Is King. The former was scheduled to arrive twelve months ago and, when it didn't, it was pushed back to Black Friday. After skipping that re-issued date, Yandhi was shelved indefinitely. The exact same thing appears to have happened with Jesus Is King, which will serve as Kanye's return to non-secular music. Fans were crossing their fingers for an official drop over the weekend, which was promised by West's publicist, but it turns out that the recording artist is still tweaking the mix until it's completely perfect. In case you've been fiending for new music from the superstar, your wish has been answered because Hypebeast is reporting that snippets from Yandhi have been uploaded to iTunes in ringtone format.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If you head over to the iTunes store, you will be able to find Yandhi songs added to the service in brief portions. The entire songs are not available online but the seemingly unofficial leak, which is actually connected to West's own verified profile on iTunes, contains a number of the songs we were looking forward to hearing before they ultimately went unreleased. A number of the album's singles, including "New Body," "Alien," and "We Got Love," are all available as ringtones so, if you wanna flex on all your friends with some unreleased Ye every time you get a call, you should consider shelling out $1.29.

Hopefully, this is a positive sign in terms of the imminence of new music.