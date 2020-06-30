It's not our norm, but a new Kanye West record felt as good an occasion as any to provide you all with a complete transcript of the lyrics, as heard through our ears. As we're seeing quickly, many are praising this Kanye record for both its dark, muddied production as well as its lyrical content. It's definitely served to amp up the excitement for his forthcoming God's Country album, just as much as we want to hear the re-worked Jesus is King album (because Dr. Dre).

With the new record, Kanye is relentless, creating a refrain of phrases that center around cleansing-- "wash us" or "rain down," either way. He keeps his bars short and punchy, saying a lot without really saying that much, until we reach his third and final verse, which is perhaps the most exciting part of the record. Prior to that, though, with lines like: "Wash us in the blood/Whole life being thugs/No choice selling drugs/Genocide what it does/Mass incarce- what it does," he winds up essentially explaining the Black experience in America while keeping the thoughts themselves extremely concise-- I mean, he doesn't even fully say "incarceration," using his poetic license to cut the word off, yet, we all understand what he means.

He also quickly gets to the heart of the matter in his third verse, when he dissects our current cancel culture and preference for short, splices of news stories and soundbites.

Check out the full lyrics for "Wash Us in the Blood" below and let us know what you think of the song. Equally, if you think we've made any errors in the lyrics, feel free to shout it out. We are human.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD LYRICS

INTRO

A roarin' lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may DEVOUR

Ronny J, please turn me up

VERSE 1 KANYE

Back soon...

Text some...rain don't want more

Rain come, rain come

Come shine, come rain, good month

South side let it bang

Outside let it rain

Rain down on the pain

Rain down on the slain

Rain down for my mom

Rain down on the farm

Shower us with your love

Wash us in the blood

Drop this for the thugs

Know I grew up in the mud

The top is not enough

Wash us in the blood

BRIDGE

Is there anybody here

Is there anybody here

That can say, no matter how much you playa hate

It was the blood, that, ouh

It was the blood, that, ouh

It was the blood that cleansed me

It was the, ouh

Shower down on us

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in the blood

Whole life being thugs

No choice selling drugs

South side what it does

Rain down on us

Genocide what it does

Slavery what it does

Rain down on us

Whole life selling drugs

HOOK

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in your blood

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in the blood

BRIDGE 2 KANYE & TRAVIS

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit help now

Holy spirit help now

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit help now

Holy spirit help now

VERSE 2 KANYE

Wash us in the blood

Whole life being thugs

No choice selling drugs

Genocide what it does

Mass incarce- what it does

Cause incarce- what it does

Another life being lost

TRAVIS

Let it off, set it off

Execution thirty states

Thirty states still execute

Tho shall not kill

I shall not spill

Next Timbs at the rendez vous

We got the time in the federal

Square box you in like a sectional

We walk through the glass and the residue

Now look what we headin' to

HOOK

Rain down on us

Rain down on us

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in the blood

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit come down

VERSE 3 KANYE

They tryna control Kanye

They want me to calm down

They don't want me to Kanye

They don't want Kanye to be Kanye

They wanna sign a fake Kanye

They tryna sign a calmye

That's right I called him CALMye

But don't take me the wrong way

But don't take me the wrong way

Cause God took me a long way

They wanna edit the interviews

They wanna take it to interludes

Cut a whole sentence to interlude

You know that it's fake if it's in the news

So I let it fly when I'm in the booth

The devil is a lie and I been the truth

Living cause nobody living

And nobody getting it

Doing it different

HOOK

Rain down on us

Holy spirit come down

Holy spirit come down

We need you now

Wash us in the blood

Whole life being thugs

No choice selling drugs

Genocide what it does

Slavery what it does