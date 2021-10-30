Several of Kanye West's used cars are available for bidding at Musser Bros. Auctions, the owner, Harold Musser, reportedly announced to TMZ. The Donda rapper recently sold the six vehicles to his local Ford dealer in Wyoming, which placed their resale in the hands of Musser Bros.

Four of Ye's group are Ford trucks: a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, and a 2019 F-150 Raptor. There are also two 2020 Ford Expeditions in an XLT Max variant and a Limited Stealth variant.

Each car is coated in a matte black wrap, which can be removed for a fee of $250.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

The group of cars was used by Ye at his ranch in Wyoming. The rapper recently listed his massive 3,888-acre property in Cody for $11 million, according to realtor.com.

West still owns another 6,713-acre property in Greybull, Wyoming.

Last month, West dropped $57 million on a mansion in Malibu designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The house includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths and features a beautiful view of the water. The home was previously owned by Wall Street financier Richard Sachs.

The same month, it was also reported that West picked up a bachelor pad in Belgium.

