Over the last decade and a half, Kanye West has been releasing shoes with the likes of Adidas and Nike. His sneaker journey began with his infamous Nike Air Yeezy series which debuted during his 808s & Heartbreaks era. These shoes were insanely hyped up at the time and it was almost impossible to get your hands on a pair. Following the successful launch of the Nike Air Yeezy 1, Kanye came through with the Nike Air Yeezy 2, which featured three incredibly iconic colorways, including the holy grail of all sneaker collabs, the "Red October."

Eventually, Kanye felt as though Nike was stifling his creativity, and it forced him to sign with Adidas, where he is now a billionaire entrepreneur with one of the biggest footwear brands on the planet. While his current crop of shoes only tend to sell for dozens above the retail price, his OG Yeezys from 2015 and 2016 remain incredibly valuable and the prices are only going up. The same can be said for his Nike output, which remains almost impossible to cop without some sort of loan from your local bank.

Having said that, we decided to count down the top 10 most expensive Yeezy sneakers on the market. These are shoes that have cemented their place within the Kanye sneaker ethos, and they are all models that you would probably consider purchasing. Needless to say, there is a lot of hype to be had as you scroll down this page.

10. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Triple-Black"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $1,150

When Kanye West first came to Adidas, he blessed fans with some suede-covered high-tops with Boost in the midsole. These were an immediate hit and to this day, fans are still hoping for classic 750 colorways to make their way back to the market. The "Triple-Black" colorway above was never the most hyped, although it stills sells for a respectable $1,150 per pair, which easily makes these among the most expensive to ever be released.

9. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Grey (Glow In The Dark)"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $1,176

As you can imagine, the 750 has quite a bit of representation on this list. The next colorway to be featured is the "Light Grey" offering which just so happened to glow in the dark through a gum midsole. The grey and gum aesthetic was beloved by fans upon release and they sold out as soon as pairs hit the Adidas website. Today, these kicks sell for $1,176 per pair, which is about $25 more than the "Triple Black" offering. In a few years, these shoes could certainly swap places with one another.

8. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Turtledove"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $1,638

Before the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, we had the - you guessed it - Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V1. This shoe came out in a plethora of iconic colorways although to this day, the best one remains the "Turtledove" model. When these came out, you couldn't walk two steps in a mall without seeing some soccer mom wearing a fake pair with LED lights around the midsole. They were almost impossible to come by, and even today, the $1,638 price tag remains a deterrent from adding these to your collection.

7. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "OG Light Brown"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $2,176

The last 750 to appear on this list is the "OG Light Brown" model. As you can see from the photo above, the shoe is actually grey as the neutral-toned suede helps you stand out during the Fall months. The midsole is where we get the light sandy brown tone, which helps add a bit of contrast to the overall look of the shoe. All-in-all, this is a colorway that perfectly encapsulated just how great of a silhouette the 750 truly was. Now, these go for just over $2,000, which just goes to show that 2015 fashion is still relevant today.

6. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Net Tan"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $3,514

While his work with Adidas is beloved, there's no doubt that his Nike silhouettes are a step above when it comes to resale value. In fact, from here on out, every single shoe on this list will be a Nike Air Yeezy. It just goes to show that scarcity and history are what matter most to the collectors who spend so much money on these. As for the sneaker above, we have the Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Net Tan" which features a brown and grey upper with some white and dark blue throughout. It's certainly not the most popular Yeezy colorway ever, although its status as a Nike shoe gives it an average resale price of just north of $3,500.

5. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Blink"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $4,066

The second-highest priced Air Yeezy 1 on this list is the "Blink" model which would eventually serve as the inspiration for the "Solar Red" model of the Air Yeezy 2. This model is covered in textured black overlays all while some pink pops out at the top. There is also a glow-in-the-dark midsole that brings it all home. While some might question the merits of such a model, it is important to remember that these came out in the late 2000s when fashion was a lot different. Sneakerheads wanted these at all costs, and now, the resale prices are just a little bit above $4,000. Over time, these amounts are only going to continue to rise.

4. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Gray"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $5,085

Next up, we have the Nike Air Yeezy "Zen Gray" which is by far the beat Air Yeezy 1 colorway. It is very simple as it has a multitude of grey tones all throughout the upper, all while glow-in-the-dark aesthetic creep back into the midsole. It's one of those shoes that every single collector wants, and as a result, the price is currently set at $5,085. It's a steep price to pay although as you will read, you haven't seen anything yet.

3. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $6,100

The first Air Yeezy 2 to appear on the list is the infamous "Pure Platinum" which is known for being covered in gorgeous tones of grey, all while red and glow-in-the-dark highlights are placed throughout. In many ways, the "Pure Platinum" and "Solar Red" models took inspiration from the Air Yeezy 1 offerings, however, the Air Yeezy 2 was a much more palatable and wearable silhouette. Now, you can find the "Pure Platinum" Air Yeezy 2 selling for as high as $6,100 on StockX, which is a hefty price to pay.

2. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Solar Red"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $6,650

As mentioned before, the "Solar Red" model took a lot of inspiration from the "Blink" Air Yeezy 1, however, it was a very obvious improvement. The Air Yeezy 2 is incredibly sleek and in some senses, it takes on a quasi version of the Air Jordan 1. As controversial as that comparison may be, it remains true that fans fell in love with the "Solar Red" colorway as soon as it came out on the market. Now, pairs are going for an average of $6,650 which ultimately makes these unattainable for the average sneakerhead. Regardless, they are still nowhere near as valuable as the number one shoe on this list.

1. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October"

Image via StockX

StockX Average Price: $11,031

As you were scrolling through this list, you probably knew that the "Red October" was going to be number one. The release for this shoe was incredibly secretive, and it was so random that people who didn't even want these were able to cop just out of pure luck. For years, these have only continued to climb up in price and deadstock pairs will only continue to rise in value as time goes on. If you have a pair in your collection, hang on to them as they will probably be your retirement fund. They might be $11K now, but in the future, they will be well north of $50K.

Let us know which one of these Yeezys is your favorite, in the comments below.