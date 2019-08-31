Sunday Service was on full display recently, but this time it didn't take place in the mountainous hills of Calabasas. Kanye West surprised Dayton residents during their recent block party event hosted by Dave Chappelle. Kanye put on a performance where the rapper was able to go full Ye on 'em, and everyone looked as if they had a dancin' good time.

We all know that nothing that the Kardashian-Jenner-West's do is by happenstance. In the days following the charitable Ohio event, Kim Kardashian West shared an image to her social media pages that alluded to Kanye bringing a brand new religious-themed album titled Jesus Is King on September 27. One of the songs on the tracklist is called "Sweet Jesus," and Kanye may have given unknowing Dayton fans a glimpse into his new tune.

In a clip shared on YouTube, Kanye feverishly plays the keys while fans surround him. The gospel-soul fusion track features lyrics that are the album's title, leaving many to believe this will be one of the 12 songs on the forthcoming record. Kanye, of course, has been mum about Jesus Is King, but it sounds like it's shaping up to be one for the books. Check out the 19-second snippet below.