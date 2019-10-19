Up until now, Kanye West has mainly kept his Sunday Service performances to the continental United States. The rapper has featured shows Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, and even Cody, Wyoming where he's recently moved with his family, and now he's taken his show to Jamaica. When the Sunday Service was announced, it was reported that citizens weren't thrilled with the Jesus Is King artist descending on Kingston, but the turnout showed that there were plenty of residents who were excited to see Kanye and his 120-person choir's visit.

Attendees flooded social media with images and clips of Friday's performance which reportedly lasted for two hours. According to fans on social media, Ye ended the concert with a rendition of "Jesus Walks." We've collected clips and photos that have made their way online, including a near-eight-minute clip of the rapper speaking to the audience about his faith. It's also been reported that Ye plans on taking the Sunday Service show to Africa, Europe, and Asia. Check out parts of his Kingston performance below.