The Drake versus Kanye West saga that dominated August, September and October has seemingly come to a close.

While the two rappers have made up before immediately beefing again multiple times in the past, the past week has seen Drake and Ye go from heated rivals to hanging out at the Certified Lover Boy's Toronto estate. And with the announcement that the "Pop Style" collaborators will join each other on stage on December 9 for a benefit concert to raise awareness for imprisoned gangster, Larry Hoover, it seems like Drake and Ye have reached a temporary armistice.

To mark their rekindled friendship, Ye paid tribute to Drizzy during his November 21 Sunday Service, and gave the diamond-certified "God's Plan" his signature gospel touch.

Ye's choir delivered a soulful performance of "God's Plan" and after running through a handful of Donda records, came back with an encore performance of Drake's 2018 smash.

This performance comes on the heels of Drake and Ye's Toronto reunion, as well as West's remarks in a video aimed at the Toronto rapper.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth with myself and Drake," Ye said in a brief IG video, flanked by Drake confidant J. Prince. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest ... I'm asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

Two weeks after the video was released, and everything Ye asked for is coming to fruition. He and Drake are on good terms, and both parties have agreed to perform on behalf of Larry Hoover. Whether not this peace lasts is yet to be seen, but for the moment, Drake and Ye are working together for a cause much larger than themselves.

