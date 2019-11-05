Last Friday, Kanye West brought Sunday Service to Baton Rouge's Bethany Church. Before his spiritual performance, an event called "Brunchella" was hosted at the church by A Nation Events. West appeared at the fundraiser for free, but attendees were charged a $55 fee for entrance to the pre-show brunch. The included buffet turned out to be incredibly unsatisfying. People shared photos on social media of their unfortunate-looking plates, featuring some dry pancakes and a measly two pieces of bacon. Although Kanye had no direct involvement with the Fyre Fest-esque meal, 50 Cent still took to Instagram to roast the born-again rapper with the caption: "I thought I was hustling. The n**** selling $55 pancakes. What the fuck! LOL."

Bethany Church is also keen on avoiding all blame for the disastrous brunch. A representative of the church clarified to The Blast that the promoter bears full responsibility for the food supplied at the event. "As the venue location, and nothing else, Bethany Church simply allowed an event promoter to utilize the open field in front of the church crosses. All artist logistics, including ticket sales and relevant financial agreements, were handled by the event promoter Affiliate Nation; the church has nothing to do with any of those operations and did not receive any amount of compensation, directly or indirectly, from sales related to the event."

The caterers, Lauryn's Fine Catering, also issued a statement about the food and claimed it was a result of the short-notice they were given for the sizeable event. "We were contacted only 28 hours prior to the event, after the $55 price had been set by the organizers, not Lauryn’s Fine Catering," the statement reads. "We regret that our food ordered by the organizers, was not what the guests had envisioned, and did not remain hot at all times, as the warming dishes were susceptible to the 35 degree weather, and our goal was to serve the more than 2,000 VIP guests as quickly as possible."

