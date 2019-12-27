Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Returns With Hallelujah-Filled "Revelations 19:1"

If you've ever been to a Sunday Service ceremony organized by Kanye West, you can consider yourself one of the lucky ones. For the entirety of 2019, West and his talented choir put on private gatherings for celebrities and exclusive guests, celebrating the power of the Lord through music and previewing what would eventually become Jesus Is Born, the first-ever studio album released by the Sunday Service Choir. One of the pieces that the group would regularly perform on a weekly basis was their musical rendition of Revelations 19:1, which appears near the top of the new body of work.

Led by Jason White, the chorus uses their gorgeous voices to praise Jesus Christ, evoking plenty of emotion from the listener and begging us to give up what we're doing to sing along to their flawless "hallelujahs." Serving as the backdrop to Kanye West's own track "Selah," this is somewhat of a prequel to the Jesus Is King record. Many of us were expecting Ye to break out into his verse when the choir halted their over-five-minute display but, alas, we were simply led into another gospel record.

What do you think of this one? Have you checked out Jesus Is Born yet?

Quotable Lyrics:

Hallelujah, salvation, and glory

Honor and power unto the Lord, our God

For the Lord, our God is mighty

Yes, the Lord, our God is omnipotent

The Lord, our God, He is wonderful