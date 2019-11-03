Friday night, Kanye West made his way to Baton Rouge for a church event, bringing his Sunday Service format to the city's Bethany Church. While West made the appearance for free, even covering his own travel expenses, the event organizers, A Nation Events, charged attendees a $55 fee for a brunch aspect of the event, titled "Brunchella."

Soon those who forked over the cash, expecting a lavish meal, took to the Internet to blast the organizers, who labeled the brunch as a fundraiser, for skimping on the meal. Photos on the Internet display a stripped-down styrofoam plate meal, drawing awful comparisons to the same bait and switch employed by the Fyre Festival.

The pastor of Bethany Church previously issued a statement alleging that his church had nothing to do with the event and that they were simply allowing the organizers to use the church's front lawn to host Kanye's Sunday Service.

According to the BR Proud publication, the show's promoter, Adrian Hammond, alleged that his crew had given out 6,000 free tickets and sold 2,000 more tickets for the brunch served before the show. VIP brunch ticket also came with a special viewing area near the stage. Images on the web displayed an underwhelming VIP experience on the site as well.