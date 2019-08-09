Kanye West's Star Wars-inspired dome homes are coming together at a rapid pace since paparazzi first broke the news of the rapper's plans of constructing residential prototypes. The temporary buildings are sitting on 300 acres property in Calabasas and are described as "oblong and dozens of feet tall." Kanye has run into some problems with the construction since neighbours in the area have complained about late-night work and the city has inspected the site that seemingly didn't have proper permits for building.

All Ye's hard work was at risk of being torn down unless his team filed for proper permits, something that's clearly been done since TMZ was able to step foot on the property and get some close-up images of the homes.

By the looks of the images (visible here) there are four distinct structures each a different size but never lacking in the dome effect. The designs play on the concept of space and are inspired by the fictional planet of Tatooine in Star Wars where Luke Skywalker grew up. " He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top. We stand there in silence for several minutes considering the structures before walking back down to his lurking Lamborghini and zooming off into the night," Forbes writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg noted when he paid a visit to the homes.

Let us know what you guys think.