Kanye West's "Selah" Is What You Need This Sunday

Jesus Is King actually arrived on Friday despite the minor delay. Admittedly, it was surprising that an album from Kanye actually arrived at all. As the title suggests, the album is very much gospel-based, although Kanye is rapping his ass off, maybe even more so than on ye. One song in particular that people have been waiting for was Kanye's "Selah." The song was previewed in a trailer a few days ago and arrived in its complete form on Friday with the rest of the album. Despite his rediscovery of the Christian faith, the Kanye-isms are still there. In the first few bars, he's already detailing yelling at his chauffeur at heaven's gates with "perfect composure."

Quotable Lyrics

Po' the lean out slowa

God is clean out of soda

Before the flood, people judged

They did the same thing to Noah