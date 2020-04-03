Kanye West has been holding it down for sneakerheads over the past few years thanks to his popular Yeezy brand with Adidas. Every month, West comes through with a multitude of new releases and April of 2020 appears to be no different. While most shoes are being delayed due to Coronavirus fears, West is certain that he can continue to get shoes to his fans, on time.

According to Yeezy Mafia, there are four models that will be dropping this month. First off, there is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cinder Reflective" that we are expecting some time this month although the date has not yet been specified. Another 350 V2 is coming out in the form of the "Linen" colorway which will arrive on April 18th.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

A week before that, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 is dropping in the triple-black "Alvah" colorway as of April 11th. Finally, another 700 is coming out although this time in the MNVN offering. The colorway is called "Bone" and mixes black with creamy beige. The expected release date for this final model is April 25th.

Stay tuned for updates on these sneakers as we will be sure to give them to you. Let us know which ones you plan on copping.

