Kanye West had a huge 2019 when it came to his Yeezy brand. There were various new silhouettes that came out all while new colorways graced the uppers of models we had already fallen in love with. 2020 is going to be another huge year for the Yeezy brand and there has already been some teasers to back that up. If you're a sneakerhead, 2020 is about to be a fruitful year, especially if you're a fan of Ye's signature brand.

According to @pyleaks, there will be plenty of new Yeezy models dropping throughout the year. If you like the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, you're in luck because eight new colorways are rumored to be on the way. We haven't seen what any of these colorways will look like yet so be sure to stay tuned for teaser images as we will be sure to bring them to you. Meanwhile, a new Adidas Yeezy 500 colorway called "Tyrian" is on the way. Not to mention, a "BLOARF" colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 is also rumored to be coming out soon.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on all of these models as we will bring you the latest information. Let us know in the comments below which colorways you're excited to see.