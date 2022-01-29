Rumours that Kanye West was scouting Los Angeles' Skid Row for models began running rampant earlier this week, but representatives for the 44-year-old rapper have since shut those down. An exclusive report reveals that, while "Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness," the claims are simply not true.

"This reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development," a Yeezy GAP spokesperson told the New York Post.

Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Initial reports alleged that the father of four has been working in tandem with Skid Row Fashion Week founder David Sabastian on a joint streetwear production, which was said to "have been largely inspired by the inhabitants of Los Angeles' neglected Skid Row."

TMZ claimed that Ye's homeless-influenced clothing line would debut on February 22nd. It was also shared that a fashion show would take place, with homeless people residing in the area modelling the garments and 100% of the proceeds being donated to people in need.

While West may not be going through with Skid Row Fashion Week, he has been hard at work on Donda 2, which has a release date of February 22nd – though time will tell if it actually arrives on DSPs on time.





What are your thoughts on the Skid Row scouting rumours? Should Kanye go forth with the idea one day down the road, or would it be in poor taste? Drop a comment below and let us know what you think.

[Via]