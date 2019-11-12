The pastor who gave Kanye West a platform for the rapper's Sunday Service is once again criticizing the Jesus Is King artist. Last month, Kanye and his crew descended on the popular Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist. Pastor Jamal Bryant and his staff welcomed Kanye with open arms as the rapper delivered his Sunday Service performance for the attendees, including T.I., Tiny, 2 Chainz, and 2 Chainz's wife, Kesha Ward. T.I. later shared on his ExpediTIously podcast that he felt swindled because the church asked for two offerings that morning and he felt they did so because there were millionaires sitting in the front row.



Following Kanye's Sunday Service, which was widely praised on social media, the rapper donated a large sum of money to the church. Bryant later addressed his congregation and told them that the church would be redirecting the donation to Morris Brown College where Kanye's late mother, Donda West, was once a professor. Bryant noted that both he and his team believed Ye's support of President Trump was problematic, so they didn't want to accept the money.

The pastor has returned to the pulpit once again to target the rapper, a moment that was captured on video. "Kanye west project is incredible but his politics are indigestible," Bryant wrote in a caption. "The message after the music is just as important. Jesus is king and Trump is a jester. Our theology doesn't match this administrations politics...the revolution won't be televised." Check out the video clip below.