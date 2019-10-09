Adam Tyson, the pastor who’s been mentoring Kanye behind the scenes and inspiring audiences across the U.S. at Kanye's "Sunday Service" events, has revealed some new details about the Chicago rapper’s newfound faith with Christianity.

During an appearance on The Pure Flix Podcast, Pastor Tyson revealed Kanye sought him out because he needed "discipleship."

"The first time I talked to him the first Sunday in June, he told me, 'I got radically saved five weeks ago.’ I said, ‘Kanye, what happened five weeks ago?’ He said, ‘I was just under the weight of my sin and I was being convicted that I was running from God, and I knew I needed to make things right, so I came to Christ. I came out of darkness into the light.’”

Pastor Tyson had a message to those skeptical about Kanye's newfound dedication to Christ: "Judge not, that ye be not judged."

“The fruit that I’m seeing is he’s no longer continuing in some of the sin patterns that he was before he came to Christ,” Tyson told The Pure Flix Podcast host Billy Hallowell. “Right now, every day, he is living and walking with God, so from what I can tell, there’s no reason for me not to encourage that and be a part of that.”

Tyson, pastor of Placerita Bible Church in Santa Clarita, California, said West won't even allow people to curse around him and he confirmed that the performer only wants to sing gospel music moving forward.

Listen to the 30 minute interview and podcast (below).

[Via]