Kanye West has worn some pretty incredible shoes over the course of his career and these days, he is mainly known for his work with Adidas. However, once upon a time, Kanye was working with Nike, where he helped produce the Air Yeezy 1 and the Air Yeezy 2. Both of these shoes are iconic and old samples are currently going for thousands of dollars on the auction market. Now, an iconic sample has landed in the hands of Sotheby's, who are known for their incredible auctions.

The shoe in question is the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy sample from all the way back in 2008. As you can see below, the shoe is mostly made out of black leather all while a red lace holder is placed on the tongue. There is a yellowed-out midsole and a beige Nike swoosh near the back. Perhaps the most unique part of the shoe is the packaging which is made out of wood, all while there are carvings on the lid.

As of right now, the shoe is estimated to be worth $1 million and if you are interested in setting a bid, you can do so right here. Let us know how much you would pay for a shoe like this, below.

Image via Sotheby's

