Kanye West has been doing a lot to promote the release of Jesus Is King over the last week. Despite these efforts, it doesn't seem like the album will be released anytime soon as there is no concrete release date in sight. West has given very few updates to his fans and they are starting to get a little annoyed with him. In his mind, everything is business as usual and on Sunday, he took to the Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral in New York City to give yet another one of his "Sunday Service" performances.

According to a scathing report from The Daily Beast, churchgoers were so offended by the content of his performance that they rushed for the exits before he could even finish. As the article describes, the morning sermon went just as planned but once their "special guest" was brought in, things went left.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Guests like Kim Kardashian and other celebrities were given priority seating while the regular churchgoers were pushed back and could barely see what was going on. Many of the proceedings were done in the pulpit which is seen as a big no-no considering it is a sacred spot reserved for very specific rituals.

While West was able to finish his entire performance, it appears as though there was a fairly large gap in the crowd by the end of it. Even if people at home think the "Sunday Service" snippets are fire, it seems like not everyone feels the same way.