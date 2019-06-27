Kanye West is known for designing some pretty interesting looking shoes with his offshoot Adidas brand, Yeezy. Whether you like his designs or not, you have to admit that he's an influential person in the world of sneakers. The Yeezy brand is as strong as its ever been and it doesn't seem like it's going to slow down any time soon. Having said that, it's not surprising that Ye is looking to expand his Yeezy line and come out with some brand new models and silhouettes.

In a new post from @yeezymafia, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and their oldest child North West are seen hanging out with each other. It's a pretty basic photo until you realize that North is sporting a pair of Yeezy prototypes that have never been seen before. The model seems to be chunky and even has some holes on the sides and on the top which had some commenters comparing it to a pair of crocs.

There is no word on whether or not this model will ever see the light of day and as of right now, it doesn't even have a name. Every time Kanye drops a new shoe, sneakerheads claim that he's lost it but after a while, they always come around. It's safe to say that at this point, West will continue to deliberately make weird shoes just to see how far he can push the limits of design.