In 2010, Kanye West was on top of the world as he dropped his magnum opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. When many fans look back on Kanye's career, they are quick to claim MBDTF is his best, and it is very easy to see why. The album has incredible maximalist soundscapes, all while almost every single feature knocks it out of the park. Kanye's artistic vision on the album was immense and the critical acclaim that came with it was absolutely well-deserved.

One of the fan-favorite tracks on the album was "Monster," featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver. Nicki's verse is highly praised as the best guest verse on the entire album, and it eventually helped shoot her into superstardom. According to Chart Data, "Monster" is so beloved that it just hit a brand new milestone on Spotify, notching 200 million streams.

Since My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye has changed up his sound numerous times, and now, he seems to be more committed to religious music, than anything else. Despite this, some fans are still clamoring for a return to form although it remains to be seen if that will ever happen.

With this latest news involving "Monster," let us know your favorite cuts from MBDTF, in the comments below.

Harry How/Getty Images