While it has certainly been a long time coming, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West yesterday (February 19). The couple has been rumored to be divorcing since back in December, but Kardashian has now officially pulled the plug on their marriage. According to reports, the reality television star has filed for joint custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago 3, and Psalm, 1. While Kanye's mental health could be a sizeable concern for Kardashian, she is reportedly completely comfortable sharing custody with the hip hop heavyweight.



According to a TMZ source, the KUWTK star knows West is a good father and "totally trusts him" with their kids. The publication also reports that the rapper is very rarely ever alone with his children, adding that caretakers and family members are ready and available to take care of the children at any time. Sources also explained he's generally not around his children when he's experiencing a bipolar episode.

Last year, Kardashian defended West after he blasted her and his family online during a series of Twitter rants.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote at the time of the outburst.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions.”



