Kanye West has dominated the world of fashion with the Yeezy brand, extending his creative work in design to his newly launched collaboration with GAP. The rapper and the clothing company announced a 10-year deal where the hip-hop and fashion aficionado would design pieces for the brand. This morning, they unveiled the baby blue round jacket as the first piece of their collab.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The announcement of his partnership in 2020 also coincided with his run for president for which he reportedly trademarked "WEST DAY EVER" for use on the campaign trail. He ended up conceding with intentions of running again in 2024 but it looks like the trademark will be put to better use. Following the reveal of the YZY x GAP piece, Kanye West's manager Abou "Bu" Thiam shared an update on Kanye's West Day Ever album. Sliding underneath Gap's IG post, Bu wrote, "WestDayEver. Album OTW."

It's unclear when the album will see the light of day, or if it ever will, but CyHi The Prynce did recently reveal that 'Ye's forthcoming album DONDA is actually in the works. The rapper was expected to drop DONDA in July 2020 but ultimately, it never dropped. While 'Ye's marital issues have impacted his creative output, CyHi The Prynce said they were working on it late last year and resumed the recording process in early March.