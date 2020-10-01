Given all of the antics surrounding his name of late, it's almost difficult to remember that Kanye West is indeed a musician, steadily working on his tenth studio album. And though it has undergone a few different names -- Jesus Is King 2, God's Country, Donda, and Donda: With Child -- the mystery of its sound and overall artistic direction has been leaving fans in a heightened state of anticipation.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kanye's manager Abou "Bu" Thiam -- the man responsible for A&Ring his brother Akon, discovering and signing T-Pain, and becoming Def Jam's youngest president of A&R -- spoke quite highly about what Yeezy has been cooking up. "It’s some of the greatest music he’s made," he confirms. "And everything that’s happening now is making the music better. He has more to talk about, more to say."

On the latter point, he's certainly not wrong. Kanye has been at the center of so many different strands of public discourse, be it pioneering a music-industry revolution to attempting to slide into an already tumultuous political race. Should he chose to address some of the more notorious incidents in his writing, perhaps this upcoming album will be one of his most personal projects yet. Provided he actually decides to put some time and effort into the penmanship, a quality that some have felt was lacking on Jesus Is King.

Either way, expect Kanye to continue innovating on the sonic level, bringing a few new voices into the fold; Bu confirms that he's been working with an artist named KayCyy Pluto, as well as an LA duo called The Image. While it's unconfirmed, it also appears possible that the anticipated "Use This Gospel" remix with Eminem and Dr. Dre will be present, though that may remain in the Jesus Is King 2 vault indefinitely. Time will tell -- are you excited for some new Kanye West?

