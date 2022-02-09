mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West's Live Album "Late Orchestration" Is Officially On Streaming Services

Aron A.
February 09, 2022 12:05
Late Orchestration - Live at Abbey Road Studios
Kanye West

Kanye West's live album "Late Orchestration" is officially on DSPs in the United States for the first time.


It's officially Yeezy season. In the midst of his public antics, the rapper has been making it evidently clear that Donda 2 is actually on the way. Ye is notorious for announcing albums that never see the light of day, which many believe could've been the case for the sequel to his 2021 opus.

While we wait for that, an iconic live album recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios has finally made its way onto streaming services. Ye's Late Orchestration - Live At Abbey Roads Studios was quietly made available on U.S. streaming services on Wednesday morning. The project boasts live renditions of records like "Crack Music" ft. The Game and "Touch The Sky" ft. Lupe Fiasco, along with other highlights from Kanye's first two albums.

The project was previously only available in international markets but finally was made available on Spotify, TIDAL, and Apple Music in the U.S. Press play below. 

Kanye West's Live Album "Late Orchestration" Is Officially On Streaming Services
