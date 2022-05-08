The last time we heard from Kanye West was just a few days ago when it was reported that he and his girlfriend Chaney Jones have headed out on a trip to Japan together. Just because he's on the other side of the world doesn't mean that Ye won't come through with a surprise with his fans for Mother's Day, though.

As Uproxx reports, the 44-year-old is due to deliver the music video for his DONDA collaboration with André 3000, "Life Of The Party," on which both legendary lyricists share fond memories of their own mothers, later tonight.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It's been said that, along with providing a visual for the song, the video will also be the first official TV commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, showcasing new pieces from the "creative exploration" that will be released for purchase later this month.

So far we've seen Ye and the luxury fashion house collaborate on jackets and hoodies, and from the looks of the brand's Instagram page, more outerwear will be coming soon. What we do know for sure is that the products will launch on May 25th at 9 AM EST on the Yeezy Gap website, as well as on Balenciaga's online partners – Farfetch, Mytheresa, and Luisa Via Roma.





Since the arrival of DONDA last summer, West has shared a handful of music videos for the record's most popular tracks, including the Grammy-nominated "Hurricane," as well as "Heaven and Hell," "24," and "Come to Life," which he was recently sued by a pastor over for the rapper's use of an unauthorized sample – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later to stream Ye's latest visual.

[Via]