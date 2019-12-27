EMI's move to reopen its lawsuit against Kanye West has been approved by the courts, according to TMZ.

The case was initially labeled as being settled in September Shortly after it was tossed out on the grounds of prejudice with a federal judge indicating that either party could reopen the case by today (December 27th). EMI made the first move at the eleventh hour, sending in a letter to the that the aforementioned settlement could not hold up and that they would be seeking to reopen the lawsuit.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

"Unfortunately, as of today’s date, the parties have been unable to finalize the terms of a settlement agreement, or to finally resolve related issues on which a settlement agreement would be conditioned," EMI's legal team penned. "As a result, good cause exists, and EMI hereby applies, to reopen the Action."

This case dates back to Kanye West's initial filing against the company at the beginning of the year when he declared his publishing deal with EMI to be illegal. According to West, his contract should have only lasted for a total of seven years, and that all songs released after October 1, 2010 should be in his ownership, not EMI's. EMI later filed a countersuit claiming that Ye signed and approved the extensions on his contract that could possibly last his entire life.