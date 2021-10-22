Kanye West's Yeezy brand with Adidas is iconic for a whole host of reasons. Throughout the last six years, Kanye has put out some incredible shoes with the Yeezy brand, and there is no doubt that he has even more great models on the horizon. Sometimes, however, Kanye comes out with a shoe that is simply way too out there for people to want to wear.

Typically, Kanye's models are met with disbelief, and then eventually, people accept them as pretty fire. A great example of this is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, which was roasted upon release, but now, it is heralded as one of the more forward-thinking shoes to come from the Yeezy factory.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Today, Yeezy Mafia took to Instagram with the post below, which debuted Ye's latest creation, the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD BT. This is meant to be some sort of utility boot that seems as though it was made for the Michelin Man. There is a lot of material stacked around the upper as the entire silhouette goes up towards your shins. From there, we have a weak yet chunky midsole, wrapped in what has been described as a "Khaki" colorway.

Fans immediately began roasting the shoe in the comments section of the post above. Some said this was Kanye's worst shoe yet, while others simply couldn't imagine a world in which someone would want to wear these. Needless to say, Ye continues to inspire some pretty polarizing opinions with his shoes.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.