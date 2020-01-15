Some of the best Jeopardy! contestants in history found themselves at a loss on Tuesday night, when a question about Kanye West's discography left all three of them stumped. At one point during a round of the game show, host Alex Trebek read out the clue, "'Follow God' and 'Closed on Sunday' are tracks on this 2019 Kanye West album." Despite the fact that the special was called Greatest Of All Time, the contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, somehow all failed to come up with the correct answer, "What is Jesus Is King."

In the clip, Ken, Brad, and James are completely stumped, watching as they proceeded to lose several hundreds of dollars. Ken in particular appears visibly frustrated, although his Kanye shortcoming did not cause any significant damage to his end results. Ken went on to win the "Greatest of All Time" title with a grand prize total of $1 million. He gave a shoutout to infamous TV host and Jeopardy! creator, the late Merv Griffin, on Twitter. "Gotta give it up to the Big Man himself *points upward to heaven* Merv Griffin," Ken tweeted, along with a photo of himself with his fellow participants.

Strangely enough, this is not the first time that a question about one of Kanye's albums has proved difficult for Jeopardy! contestants. In 2016, Alex Trebek gave the players the clue, "Kanye West for giving us so many different versions to choose from of this early 2016 album." The answer, of course, was Life of Pablo, but the contestants didn't even give the question a shot.

Jeopardy! should definitely start screening its contestants for extensive Kanye knowledge from now on.