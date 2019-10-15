It's another good day for Kanye fans, but not the greatest day for Kanye himself, as 2 new song leaks surfaced the Internet. The songs were leaked on Soundcloud, but have since been removed. This is the third major leak for the rapper this month -- maybe if Kanye dropped his album by now, this wouldn't have happened, but who knows.

The leaked songs were titled ''Simulation Baptize'' featuring A$AP Rocky and Pardison Fontaine, as well as ''Last Name'' featuring Ant Clemons. From the titles alone, we can guess that they are probably included in the Jesus Is King album, although ''Simulation Baptize'' sounds a bit far from the Christian wave he's been on in his Sunday Service. Kanye already mentioned that this album will embody Gospel Music, but it could be that Kanye is mixing it up a bit. Is it possible that the songs will feature a little bit of old Kanye with some new Kanye?

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Recently, Kanye's been a target of major leaks, including his cancelled Yandhi project. Many of the songs were leaked in an album titled ''Kanye Drop Your Albums'' on Spotify and Tidal. There were 15 songs in total, and those leaks are becoming harmful to the Chicago rapper's hard-work and introduction to his new style. How can we be excited to listen to the new Kanye, if we already know what it will sound like?