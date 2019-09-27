It's been a year since Kanye West's Yandhi was supposed to drop but we've yet to receive the project. A full year later, and fans had expected the release of another Kanye album, Jesus Is King. Rumors started flying a few days ago that the album wasn't actually going to drop today. It was disappointing but not necessarily shocking.

What is shocking is that the project is actually dropping tonight, according to Complex. The rapper's publicist, Trevian Kutti, posted a picture on Instagram which read, "Kanye West Jesus Is King will drop at 8 p.m." The time zone is not clear but it looks like we'll be getting a brand new project from 'Ye this evening.

Despite the rumors claiming it wouldn't have been released this week, Kim Kardashian retweeted a tweet that teased the project would arrive today. Ultimately, Kim Kardashian is the most trustworthy source when it comes to Kanye news. She did, after all, announce the album in the first place.

Kanye's currently in Detroit where he hosted a Sunday Service event earlier on in the day. Tonight, he'll be launching the new album with Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience at the Fox Theatre.