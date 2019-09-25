Anytime Kanye has an album to drop -- or he's heavily involved with an album -- expect it to be delayed, even it's by a few hours. The rapper's been building the anticipation for his forthcoming project, Jesus Is King which was initially scheduled to drop this Friday. However, numerous reports now suggest otherwise. Yesterday, Hits Daily Double reported that a meeting surrounding the album occurred this weekend between Def Jam and Kanye West in Wyoming. The reports say that it seems the project's release date has been pushed back to an unconfirmed date. Additionally, a source close to Variety also said that the album will not be released this Friday as originally announced.

Despite these rumors, it appears as though Kim Kardashian is still anticipating for the release of Jesus Is King this Friday. She retweeted a tweet from @colinags that read, "Two more days Jesus is King," along with a photo of Saint West chuckin' up the deuce. It's unsure who the Twitter account belongs to or its relationship with the West-Kardashian but 'Ye does follow it.

It's fair to assume that Kim has much more insight into Kanye's plans than anyone else so perhaps, the project will see the light of day come Friday morning. 'Ye's also confirmed that the project would be arriving throughout the month. First, on his website and later on at an appearance in Indiana.

Long story short: if you're expecting the release of Kanye West's Jesus Is King this Friday, you might wake up disappointed. But at the end of the day, it is Kanye -- he has a history of working on album's until the last second as we've seen with Life Of Pablo, Ye and the majority of the other projects that came from the Wyoming sessions. Whether it drops this Friday or not might be unclear but it's definitely on the way.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Kanye's forthcoming album.