Finally, after several delays and probably hundreds of different mixes, Kanye West has come up with an album that he's satisfied releasing this week. Whenever he announces that he's coming through with a new musical body of work, you've got to take that information with a grain of salt. However, it feels like Ye gave himself some clear deadlines to complete Jesus Is King on time, making sure it's submitted to streaming services before the accompanying film releases in IMAX theaters globally. After the release date was confirmed last night, Kanye West's team is officially revealing that the project is wrapped up and ready to go.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"When you finally finish your album," captioned one of Kanye's close friends on a video of the recording artist riding around his office compound on a scooter. West has a huge smile on his face as he goofs off, listening to one of the gospel songs in the background.

This is easily one of the most anticipated projects of the entire year. There's a chance it charts in several categories. Surely, Kanye West will impact the Billboard 200 overall chart but he'll likely also find his way onto the hip-hop and gospel rankings with this one. If you have the opportunity, head out to a public Sunday Service event and enjoy the beautiful choir sing along to some of Ye's most popular hits.

We can't wait for this.