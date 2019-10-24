The day has finally arrived. Kanye West's Jesus Is King is nearly here. Within hours, we'll all be listening to one of the highly-anticipated albums of the year. After the special listening party at The Forum in Los Angeles last night, several details about the album were made clearer but still, we don't quite know what to expect from JIK. The gospel-tinged piece of art will be at the center of a brand new interview with Zane Lowe, one of the strongest media forces in the game at Beats 1 Radio. Lowe's previous interview with Ye had a few viral moments so rest assured, this is a must-listen.

Heading out to Wyoming to meet up with Kanye West, Zane Lowe had a lengthy conversation with the recording artist about everything encompassing his current state of artistry. Touching on topics including the album, Sunday Service, the IMAX film attached, and more, West goes in-depth about this part of his music career. The interview with Zane Lowe was pushed back by nearly an hour but it will officially go live at 12:45 PM EST.

Listen in live right now on Beats 1 Radio and stay tuned for the full album tomorrow. Are you excited for Jesus Is King?