Kanye West is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Jesus Is King. The rapper's new project is an entirely new direction in his career as it centers around his newfound purpose to serve God. It's certainly more religious than any of Kanye's efforts but even when it takes a cue from gospel, it still has Kanye's imprint on it from the production to the lyrics. Just before the album dropped, Ye's short film of the same name also hit IMAX theatres across the world.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jesus Is Kinghas now made over $1.03M at the box office in its opening weekend, according to Variety. The film collected $862K from 372 IMAX theatres across America as well as another $175K in 68 venues in 12 international markets. IMAX will be bringing the film to another 78 countries on Nov. 8th.

Jesus Is King is a 30-minute short film that pretty much gives a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye's Sunday Service that took place at Roden Center & James Turrell's art installation in Arizona that has yet to be unveiled to the public. "We saw an opportunity to create a cultural moment with a visionary artist in a way that expands the Imax brand, while surprising audiences and experimenting with what we can bring to our platform beyond blockbusters," president of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan said about the partnering with Kanye for the Jesus Is King film.