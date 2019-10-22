The moment is finally here. It looks like this Friday, October 25, we will FINALLY be getting a new album from Kanye West. The famed recording artist appears ready to unleash his latest offering to the world, dropping Jesus Is King alongside an IMAX film this week. We've been keeping an eye on all things Kanye in the last few weeks, hoping that he may come through with news regarding the album and, finally, he hopped back on social media this weekend to confirm a new release date for JIK. It looks like he'll be sticking to this one too, celebrating with a happy scoot around his office compound yesterday and uploading new products to his webshop today.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

For the first time, we're able to pre-order Jesus Is King on Kanye West's official website. Items related to the musical portion of the project, including a vinyl, a CD and a digital download, have been added to Ye's site, allowing fans to check out with some goodies in their bags. There are several things to note about the release though. In terms of the physical copies, you will need to wait to receive your product. Both the vinyl and CD are expected to carry wait times of eight to twelve weeks. Of course, all digital downloads will be honored immediately when the album drops. It is also noted that, with all purchases, you will be granted a presale code to an "upcoming Kanye West event." Your guess is as good as mine as to what that entails.

If you've been looking for the perfect gift to cop that Kanye stan in your life (wassup Mom), here's your chance.