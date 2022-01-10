It's nearly time for Kanye West's long-awaited Netflix documentary trilogy to make its debut. Ahead of that, the streamer has delivered a teaser trailer for jeen-yuhs, which gives die-hard fans of the "Jail" rapper a 1-minute and 11-second long look at what's to come when the project arrives in February.

While it doesn't give away too much information about what will be included in the visual "journey of Kanye West," we do get to go back in time to the early days of the father of four's career, where he can be seen hanging out with old friends, acting as braggadocious as ever, even so many years back.

According to Complex, Act One of the three-part documentary series – which comes from the minds of renowned filmmakers Coodie and Chike – will receive a nationwide theatrical release ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

"Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honoured that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios said in a press release on Monday. "We’re excited to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to give the world a chance to first experience the once in a generation storytelling in theatres."

Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell has said, "through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years," also adding that jeen-yuhs is a "must-see" film.

The first film, which focuses on Ye's early years, will hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 16th, with the next two episodes following in the subsequent weeks; check out the new teaser trailer below.

